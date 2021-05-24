PALMDALE — The City’s #PalmdaleCares campaign has launched a new local business scavenger hunt called Lil’ Antelopes on Parade where participants will have chances to win multiple prizes, including a grand prize of $1,000 in gifts cards from the City and participating businesses.
Lil’ Antelopes on Parade Scavenger Hunt starts today — National Scavenger Hunt Day — and runs through June 24. To take part in the hunt, participants need to visit https://www.scavify.com/h/4abe66/lil-antelopes-on-parade and download the Scavify app, register an account and search for Lil’ Antelopes on Parade Scavenger Hunt. To be eligible for prizes, participants must follow the tasks and visit at least six out of the 12 participating businesses, where they will need to locate a painted miniature antelope on display, take a selfie photo with the antelope through the app, and check in at the business.
The first 10 people to complete the full hunt will receive a $25 gift card. All participants who visit six or more businesses will receive one entry into a raffle to win the $1,000 grand prize. Everyone who visits all 12 businesses will receive two raffle entries.
Participants who do not wish to use the Scavify app may download a Lil’ Antelopes on Parade Scavenger Hunt form from www.CityofPalmdale.org/LilAntelopesOnParadeScavengerHunt. Completed forms may be dropped off at the final business visited or emailed to economicdevelopment@cityofpalmdale.org
Winners will be announced on June 30.
“The pandemic has hit everyone hard, especially small business owners,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said. “Fortunately, this fun new competition will help residents discover new local businesses with a public art spin, while having the chance to win some great prizes.”
Different industries are represented by the 12 participating businesses, which are throughout the city, Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt said.
“This is a fun way to learn about these amazing businesses and support our local economy,” she said.
City Manager J.J. Murphy said the city is hoping residents visit places they have never been to before.
“Our City team continues to come up with fun and creative ways to help our small businesses, which are so vital to our City’s economic health,” Murphy said, and seeing “that Palmdale truly does care about them.”
For details, contact the Economic Development department at 661/267-5125 or economicdevelopment@cityofpalmdale.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.