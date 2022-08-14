PALMDALE — As it marks 60 years since incorporation, Palmdale is celebrating renewed growth following the pandemic, with new businesses, housing and opportunities, in 2021 and the near future.
“It’s been an amazing 60-year journey,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said. “Our future is going to be bright.”
Hofbauer was joined by the rest of the City Council in presenting the State of the City, on Aug. 2, in an event hosted by the Antelope Valley Chambers of Commerce, AV Black Chamber of Commerce and the AV Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
Hofbauer praised the partnerships with community organizations, agencies and residents that make the city’s successes possible.
“We’ve got more citizen boards, more citizen engagement, more commissions going today than we ever had in the history of our city,” he said.
These and other regional collaborations have helped improve quality of life in Palmdale. The Measure AV sales tax, approved by voters, in 2020, has allowed the city, so far, to provide more than $5 million for community support through South Antelope Valley Emergency Services, law enforcement initiatives, nonprofit organizations, small business and more.
Among the highlighted Measure AV-funded efforts is the Wellbeing Coalition, which has offered such events as the Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans ceremony, healing garden, an entrepreneur business training, senior and unhoused women events.
Palmdale, on behalf of the Antelope Valley, applied for and was awarded designation as a Great American Defense Community, to recognize the community support of the military and veteran communities.
The city is making quality-of-life improvements through its parks, with the dedication of the new, fully inclusive Courtney’s Playground at Marie Kerr Park, created at the inspiration of and with donations from Greg and Joanne Triana, in memory of their daughter.
“It’s absolutely amazing,” Hofbauer said of the playground, which provides activities for children of all abilities. “We’re incorporating those same concepts into some of the new playgrounds.”
The long-awaited Rancho Vista Park is set to open, next week, completed with donations of trees, a Little Library and other amenities.
Other quality-of-life improvements for residents include the return of recreational activities and the arts, including DryTown Water Park, pools, summer programs at city parks and the Palmdale Amphitheater and the Kaleidoscope Arts and Music Festival.
Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa also highlighted the city’s efforts to address issues of homelessness, alcoholism and drug abuse, with $2 million allocated for mental health programs, in 2022-2023.
“Palmdale continues to move full steam ahead to attract new businesses to keep our strong economic engine running and to generate the revenue we need to build a great city and community,” Councilmember Austin Bishop said.
Among the economic highlights he discussed are efforts to bolster film activity, with the creation of the Palmdale Film Stage in a converted warehouse, set to open, this fall, and hosting music videos, television and other production.
Aerospace continues to grow in Palmdale, with Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman expanding their workforces, with the aid of training programs through Antelope Valley College.
The Covington Group is developing an industrial space adjacent Air Force Plant 42 to support the aerospace industry there that will eventually total about six million square feet.
To support expanding businesses and attract more, infrastructure improvement projects include the recently completed Pearblossom Highway rebuild and the start of construction on the Avenue R complete streets project, which will include safety improvements for pedestrian and bicycle riders, as well as motorists.
Installation of a citywide fiber network will begin, this fall, bringing access to all residents.
Emerging from the pandemic, Palmdale has seen retail sales increase by 14% from the previous year and the opening of more than 335 new businesses.
New businesses include two new hotels and a third planned, the Pilot Flying J travel center and numerous retail outlets and restaurants.
Hofbauer lauded the retail development along 47th Street East, calling it “the new 10th Street West.”
Later this year, an announcement will be made of the national firm that will occupy a one million square foot facility at Columbia Way (Avenue M) and 10th Street West.
Among these economic achievements, “public safety is a top priority,” Councilmember Laura Bettencourt said.
“The city of Palmdale has long been a proponent of community-oriented policing, and the staff works with the (Los Angeles County) Sheriff’s Department, residents and businesses to keep Palmdale clean and safe,” she said.
Crime in Palmdale decreased for another consecutive year, in 2021, showing a 5.4% drop from 2020, she said.
The city’s crime rate of 177 Part 1 crimes per 10,000 residents is the lowest since the city began tracking the numbers, she said.
The city is also making gains in increasing housing, with 2,095 single-family homes and 644 multi-family units under or planned for construction this year.
The projects range from dedicated senior living facilities and developments to market-rate apartments and townhomes, and include large-scale developments such as Ritter Ranch.
“We’ve got a lot to be proud of here in our town,” Hofbauer said.
