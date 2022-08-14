Palmdale State of the City

Mayor Steve Hofbauer was joined by others on the City Council to present Palmdale’s State of the City, on Aug. 2, highlighting the economic and quality of life developments over the past year, as well as what’s to come in the near future.

PALMDALE — As it marks 60 years since incorporation, Palmdale is celebrating renewed growth following the pandemic, with new businesses, housing and opportunities, in 2021 and the near future.

“It’s been an amazing 60-year journey,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said. “Our future is going to be bright.”

