PALMDALE — Continuing nearly 50 years of civic friendship, a delegation of Palmdale residents recently visited their sister city of Poncitlán, Mexico, last month.
The annual gathering, which alternates between Mexico and California, was arranged by the Palmdale Sister Cities Association, which has maintained these ties since 1974.
“Friendships that have been made between the two committees have actually been very long-term,” President Sylvia Magallanes said. “We all came back with such a warm feeling.”
This year, 20 people made the trip, including three teens for the first time.
“It serves as a great opportunity for them to be exposed to that cultural exchange and get interested in what the group is about,” Magallanes said.
The visit this time was focused on Poncitlán and its surrounding environs.
“We were exposed to a lot more of the actual culture surrounding Poncitlán,” she said, including history and art. “We were able to embrace the culture, the friendship and the history between the two cities.”
“The city of Poncitlán has many surrounding treasures,” Magallenes said, and the group saw a number of them, this year.
One day trip was to Tlaquepaque, a city rich in history and culture that many had never seen before.
The Palmdale Sister Cities Association raises money throughout the year to provide scholarships to students in Poncitlán. This year, for the first time, they awarded four, $125 scholarships to four students, two in junior high and two in high school, from a town called Casa Blanca, near Poncitlán.
“It just gives the students that encouragement,” she said.
They also donated $500 for supplies to the only school in the area that offers assistance for students with special needs, Magallanes said.
Another $500 was donated to a local senior living facility, for which they also donated four wheelchairs and three walkers for residents.
Magallanes was able to visit the senior care facility for the first time, this year, and came away impressed with center.
“They care for these people with the utmost dignity. It was very touching to see the love and care they give these seniors,” she said.
Outside the annual visits, the members of the twin sister city committees are in touch, via social media, or sometimes visits outside the formal ones.
“The friendships that are formed are life-long friendships,” Magallanes said.
The Palmdale Sister City Association is open to anyone. Meetings are at 6 p.m., on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month, in the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway.
