A delegation from the Palmdale Sister Cities Association visited its counterparts in Poncitlán, Mexico, in September. The visit continues a cultural exchange that is nearly five decades old.

PALMDALE — Continuing nearly 50 years of civic friendship, a delegation of Palmdale residents recently visited their sister city of Poncitlán, Mexico, last month.

The annual gathering, which alternates between Mexico and California, was arranged by the Palmdale Sister Cities Association, which has maintained these ties since 1974.

