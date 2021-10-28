Blue Shield of California has selected Palmdale Regional Medical Center as a Blue Distinction Center+ for Knee and Hip Replacement, part of the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program.
Blue Distinction Centers are nationally designated healthcare facilities that show a commitment to delivering high-quality patient safety and better health outcomes, based on objective measures that were developed with input from the medical community and leading accreditation and quality organizations.
Facilities designated as Blue Distinction Centers for Knee and Hip Replacement demonstrate expertise in total knee and total hip replacement surgeries, resulting in fewer patient complications and hospital readmissions.
Designated facilities include hospitals (with and without an onsite Intensive Care Unit) and Ambulatory Surgery Centers. All designated facilities must maintain national accreditation, and ASCs are also required to have an advanced orthopedic certification.
In addition to meeting these quality thresholds, hospitals designated as Blue Distinction Centers+ are on average 20 percent more cost-efficient in an episode of care compared to other facilities.
AV Hospital beats BBB rating
Antelope Valley Hospital received a ‘BBB’ long-term rating and a ‘BBB’ issuer credit rating by the Standard and Poor’s Global Ratings in August.
It marks the first time the hospital has been rated by the S&P.
“The rating reflects AVH’s unique market position in its primary service area within Los Angeles County,” S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Chloe Pickett said.
The rating also included S&P’s opinion of AVH:
• Leading market position with broad service lines, many of which are only offered at AVH within the service area.
• Historically positive operations and cash flow, although somewhat constrained through fiscal 2020 and the 11-month interim period due to COVID-19 pressures.
• Healthy unrestricted reserves resulting in solid days’ cash on hand and unrestricted reserves-to-long-term debt, which we expect will remain stable given moderate capital spending.
Standard & Poor’s rating of BBB ranks within a classification often considered by investors to be “investment grade” quality. This rating marks the first within the “investment grade” classification achieved by Antelope Valley Hospital since 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.