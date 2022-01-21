PALMDALE — The City Council, on Jan. 12, approved reductions of the speed limit in 35 areas, following a traffic study.
The city’s Engineering Division of the Public Works Department led the speed survey, required by state regulations every seven to 10 years, Traffic Engineer Jay Nelson said.
Using a consultant, they conducted traffic counts, speed radar studies and the like on 220 segments of city streets. Setting limits also takes into account the physical area, collision rates and use of the roadway.
“It’s a major effort,” Nelson said.
State law allows the speed limit to be set at the 85th percentile of the speeds documented in an area.
Of the 220 segments of city roads studied, the survey found reason to lower the speed limit by 5 mph on 35 segments. In none of the segments was an increase in the posted speed warranted.
These include 10th Street West between avenues N and O, which went from 60 mph to 55 mph, and between Avenue O-8 and the Antelope Valley Freeway overpass, which was reduced from 50 mph to 45 mph. Avenue O-8 between 30th Street West and Rancho Vista Boulevard was also reduced, from 50 mph to 45 mph.
Also reduced was 35th Street East from avenues R to R-8, from 50 mph to 45 mph, and 10th Street East from Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) to Avenue P-8, from 55 mph to 50 mph.
Areas around the Palmdale Transportation Center and west of the Auto Mall were also among the 35 segments reduced.
“Thank you for bringing down the speed limits; people drive way too fast in the Antelope Valley,” Councilmember Laura Bettencourt said.
Nelson dispelled some speed limit-related myths in the staff report, noting that simply posting a lower speed limit sign does not automatically make people drive slower.
“You can put up a zillion signs; people just ignore them,” he said during the Council meeting.
Setting speed limits too low can have adverse effects, including a disregard for regulations that seem unreasonable and courts not upholding the enforcement.
“Except in cases which are very unusual or not readily perceptible to drivers, speed limit signs have little impact on actual speeds. In such cases, such as curves, warning speed limits are posted in particular relation to the condition and with other warning signs,” the staff report stated.
Following the Council’s unanimous approval of the speed report, new signs will be posted in the affected areas, at an estimated cost of $10,000, according to the staff report.
