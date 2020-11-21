PALMDALE — The City was named a 2020 Beacon Spotlight Award Winner by the Institute for Local Government.
The City received a Gold Level Award for Sustainability Best Practices, which was announced at the Virtual League of California Cities Annual Conference on Oct. 8. The award was presented to the Palmdale City Council at its Tuesday meeting.
“Our Council looks at sustainability as more than just a buzz word, but rather the manner in which we should carry out our role in city government,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said. “The steps we are taking today are already paying huge dividends and will make for a better and brighter future for our children and grandchildren.”
The award was based upon the Institute’s Sustainability Best Practices Framework, which requires accomplishments in each of the ten best practice areas. Those areas include energy efficiency and conservation, water and wastewater systems, green building, waste reduction and recycling, climate-friendly purchasing, renewable energy and low carbon fuels, efficient transportation, land use and community design, open spaces and offsetting carbon emissions, and community and individual action.
City Manager J.J. Murphy said it is an honor for the City to be recognized for its efforts and will continue to move forward in this important area.
“As a City, our team has been actively engaged in putting the best programs, policies, and procedures to create a sustainable community that enables us to move forward while remaining environmentally friendly,” Murphy said.
The Beacon Program, which is sponsored by the Institute for Local Government and the Statewide Energy Efficiency Collaborative, provides a framework for local governments to share best practices that create healthier, more vibrant and sustainable communities.
The program honors voluntary efforts by local governments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save energy and adopt policies that promote sustainability.
Visit www.ca-ilg.org/beacon-program for details about the program and see a list of the other winners.
