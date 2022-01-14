PALMDALE — The City Council, on Wednesday, postponed a decision on an ordinance proposed by a local group opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and requirements in Palmdale.
Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa requested the postponement, at the outset of the meeting, until the outcome of a current US Supreme Court case challenging the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates for healthcare workers and private employers.
Loa said the case may have a broader impact in regards to vaccine mandates and wanted to wait until such time as it is decided to make a decision on the ordinance.
“The Supreme Court will speak on this issue and it may completely nullify anything we do,” he said. “If it doesn’t, then we’ll come back and deal with it.”
It was not clear, Wednesday night, which of two cases heard by the Supreme Court Loa was referring to. The Court ruled, on Thursday, to overturn the administration’s rule for private businesses with 100 employees or more to require vaccinations or testing.
A second case applied a federal vaccination mandate to healthcare workers. The outcome of that case is pending.
The Council voted 3-2 to support Loa’s request, with Council members Austin Bishop and Laura Bettencourt dissenting.
“I would like to have a vote on this tonight,” Bettencourt said. “I want to move this forward, if we can.”
“I’d rather vote on it and get it over with,” Bishop said.
Late last year, the Palmdale Freedom Coalition presented the Council with a proposed ordinance that would prohibit the establishment or enforcement of vaccine mandates within the city.
On Dec. 2, the Council, after hearing from an angry crowd that accused them of cowardice for not standing up to county, state and federal officials, rejected a resolution stating opposition to such mandates in favor of considering the Coalition’s proposed ordinance.
According to the city attorney’s analysis in the staff report, provisions in the proposed ordinance could leave local businesses and employers at odds with either the city’s ordinance or county, state and/or federal mandates. This, in turn, could leave the city open to potentially costly lawsuits.
A provision to require compliance with the anti-mandate ordinance in order to be eligible for permits, grants or contracts would also likely conflict with the city’s existing Municipal Code, which establishes the Los Angeles County Health Code as the city’s health code and county officials as the public health officers, according to the staff report.
During a briefing with the Antelope Valley Press, on Tuesday, Mayor Steve Hofbauer said that while he agrees with the ordinance proponents philosophically, the reality is the city is under the Los Angeles County Public Health Officer’s orders and subject to their authority.
Ignoring the county’s orders could result in businesses losing their permits, he said, and the City would have no recourse to help and could face a liability.
“How do I risk the services to the rest of the community?” he said.
In many cases, the county orders are a reflection of statewide or federal requirements, as well. The ordinance proponents have not provided him with their legal justifications as to how the City could circumvent those, Hofbauer said.
“We tried to do the resolution, and they fought the resolution,” he said. “I still think we should’ve done the resolution and made our position clear, which I still think we should do.”
The Palmdale Freedom Coalition called for a “Freedom Ordinance Rally” at 6 p.m., on Wednesday, at City Hall, during the City Council meeting.
The Council meeting, proceeding with a public hearing regarding redistricting, was frequently interrupted by the sound of demonstrators from outside the Council Chambers, with shouts and whistles heard inside that drowned out the proceedings.
Hofbauer called for a break, which lasted approximately 30 minutes, for Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies to disperse the crowd outside, he said.
Later in the meeting, a handful of people spoke in support of the ordinance during the regular public comment period.
