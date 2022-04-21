PALMDALE — Earth Day events are on tap at two Palmdale parks, on Friday, providing activities and information for all ages.
The free “Happy Earth Day Celebrations” take place from 4 to 6 p.m., at Domenic Massari Park, 37716 55th St. East, and Marie Kerr Park, 39700 30th St. West. At both parks, the activities will be at the community buildings, near the playgrounds.
“It’s a really great, small-scale event for the community,” Recreation Coordinator Rachel Serrano said.
Activities include crafts using recycled materials, planting flower seeds to take home and a nature scavenger hunt, for children ages five to 12.
The hunt will feature items such as butterflies, certain leaves and trees, “to help them notice what’s around them,” Serrano said.
Families are encouraged to attend and take part in activities together, she said.
Responsible recycling will be a theme at the events, with information distributed about the proper way to recycle, Serrano said.
This includes information about what items may be recycled and how, such as rinsing milk cartons before sending them to the recycling bin.
Information will also be provided about the city’s efforts to be more eco-conscious.
For information, call 661-267-5611.
