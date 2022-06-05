PALMDALE — The city is gearing up for a busy summer of road work, resurfacing and maintaining 2.7 million square feet of city streets as part of its ongoing efforts to improve and maintain roads.
The City Council, on Wednesday, awarded a $6.9 million contract to Manhole Adjusting, Inc. for the 2022 Local Street and Minor Arterial Resurfacing Project.
“We’re resurfacing a lot streets. … We’re trying to spend money to improve the city streets,” Public Works Director Chuck Heffernan said.
The project will entail resurfacing for arterial streets and repair and sealing for other areas, Deputy Public Works Director Lynn Glidden said.
The major arterials targeted this year are East Avenue R-8, from 27th to 45th streets east, and Sixth Street East, from avenues Q to R.
Additional areas of local streets will also be addressed in the Antelope Valley Country Club neighborhood; between Avenue Q and the Palmdale Boulevard frontage road, from 27th Street East to Pond Avenue; and roughly between avenues R-8 and S, from 19th Street East to Gilworth Street.
“We’re trying to spread this around the entire city,” Heffernan said, with the focus this year primarily on areas east of the Antelope Valley Freeway.
The project is slated to take 60 days, with the contractor anxious to complete the work while the weather is most conducive to working with these materials.
Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa questioned whether the 60 days would be long enough to complete the project, given that many other such projects have run longer than expected to the “discomfort” of the community.
“Are we being assured it’s going to be kept to the 60 days?” he said.
Manhole Adjusting President John Corcoran said it was an aggressive schedule, but “yes, we will make it happen.” They company has already allocated crews and have subcontractors committed to the project, he said.
“We need to get it done, by mid-September,” to best apply the resurfacing materials, he said.
The Public Works Department will conduct outreach to each area prior to the beginning of construction to provide ample notification to residents about the temporary disruptions due to the road work, Heffernan said.
Councilmember Austin Bishop recalled streets in his neighborhood getting the slurry seal in the past, in which the edges, where the surface meets the curbs and gutters, were rough and not cleanly laid.
“I’ve got our slurry company under penalty of death to make sure we get clean edges here,” Corcoran said.
Manhole Adjusting, Inc. was the only bid received for the project; the contractor has previously done similar work for the city.
With additional costs for administration and inspection, material testing, labor compliance and a 7% construction contingency, the total project cost is $7.5 million, according to the staff report.
Funding for the project is through gas taxes, Proposition C and other transportation funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.