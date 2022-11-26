PALMDALE — With the first cohort of its Certificate in Applied Positive Psychology completed, Palmdale officials report seeing results from the participants in its Wellbeing Coalition.
“It’s bringing light to what is good here,” participant Laura Colfresh told the City Council, during a presentation, on Nov. 16. “This about making a family of our community.”
The program was created to help teach tools and strategies for resiliency, positivity, hope, growth and similar characteristics.
“We don’t forget things, but we can see the light at the end of the tunnel and get through things,” Assistant to the City Manager Nardy Lopez said.
The Wellbeing Coalition grew out of the City of Palmdale’s efforts to provide mental health care during the COVID-19 pandemic, when officials found that participants in mental health town halls were seeking resources for help.
Following a community survey of residents’ overall feelings of wellbeing, the formal, the educational Certificate program began, in September 2021, and was completed, in March.
The survey found “there’s a need to improve the well-being of people across the Antelope Valley, to build meaningful connections and coalitions that result in positive outcomes for our residents,” Lopez said.
Louis Alloro of The Wellbeing Lab, who led the CAPP program, defined wellbeing as “feeling good, struggling well and functioning effectively as individuals, groups and communities.”
The goal of the CAPP classes was to mobilize “wellbeing champions” to co-create engaging, practical and playful ways to bring education to residents. This includes sharing tools and holding events.
“It’s a ripple effect,” Lopez said of the program, as those who have gone through it now have the tools to share with others. Additionally, information is shared with the wider community through impact projects.
These impact projects so far have included the Welcome Home Ceremony for Vietnam Vets, Healing Garden, Senior Wellbeing Experience, Walking with a Purpose, You Women Matter, Zen Academy and Reinvigorating Entrepreneurs Workshop.
“The public really responds to these events,” Councilmember Laura Bettencourt said. “It’s really beneficial.”
Several graduates of the program, including Colfresh, described their experiences with the Council.
Colfresh said she lacked confidence when she started with the Wellbeing Coalition.
“I did not know my strengths, let alone let my strengths out into the community,” she said, something that changed through her experience in the course.
Autumn Hicks started the program at age 19, taking classes with her 75-year-old grandmother.
“In that class, we learned so many tools that helped us grow as a person,” she said. “That caused me to become the 21-year-old I am today.”
Hicks is now studying speed pathology at California State University, Fullerton.
The mother of two teens, Diana Gaddi is working to share the tools she learned in the program with area youth, taking outreach programs to high schools, as well as hosting a podcast.
“Although every day we might struggle, that doesn’t mean we can’t struggle well and function effectively,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.