PALMDALE — An inclusive playground extension will be added to Marie Kerr Park, in honor and memory of a young Palmdale woman.
Courtney’s Playground will feature activities accessible to children of all abilities, such as a wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round and swing and ground-level musical instruments.
The playground was designed with the assistance of Greg and Joanne Triana, who approached the city almost two years ago about doing so to honor their late daughter, Courtney Triana, said Eric Dombrowski, deputy director of Parks & Recreation.
“Their vision and their dream is really in this playground,” he said.
Courtney Triana was critically injured in 2001 at age 10 when a parking lot light pole fell and hit her on the head. After two years in the hospital, she came home in 2003 and died in 2014, Greg Triana said. She was 23.
The playground idea was inspired by Courtney’s participation in a wheelchair bobsled trip with the Eastern Sierra Ski Club.
“She smiled and just lit me up,” Greg Triana said. “I want to see that for everybody. I want to see everybody be able enjoy things like everybody else does.”
The City Council unanimously approved the playground project contract with Game Time for $275,010 at its workshop meeting, on Dec. 15.
The Triana family donated $225,000 of the playground cost. The remaining $85,000 will come from the city’s Measure AV funds, the sales tax approved by voters in November 2020.
“Thank you for thinking of others,” Coucilmember Juan Carrillo said. “I think it’s something amazing that you are doing because it’s so other children can also smile.”
The total project includes not only the contract with Game Time, but also a 10% contingency fund and $7,500 in administration and inspection costs.
“I think it’s a beautiful thing. You are going to benefit thousands of children,” Councilmember Richard Loa said.
Courtney’s Playground will add to the existing playground at Marie Kerr Park, installed in Spring 2020 and located adjacent the community building, according to the staff report.
“I believe this will really just build out the (existing) playground and really honor their daughter,” Dombrowski said.
In addition to an archway over the playground proclaiming “Courtney’s Playground,” the plans include a plaque to tell Courtney’s story.
“I tell everybody every day that it just takes a second to change a life,” Greg Triana said.
