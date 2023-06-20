PALMDALE — The City Council on Wednesday will discuss and vote on the proposed budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, which starts July 1.
The council meeting begins at 5 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 38300 Sierra Highway.
In crafting the budget, staff focused on the goals the City Council outlined in a March retreat. These goals are grouped into four broad categories: building culture and community, economic vitality and innovation, social equity and transportation and infrastructure.
The council had its first look at the proposed budget when it was presented at the May 17 meeting.
The numbers in the budget under consideration Wednesday are much the same as those in the preliminary presentation.
Citywide — including the General Fund, restricted funds, Measure AV and capital funds — the budget shows revenues of $476.1 million and expenditures of $512 million. With a starting balance of $309.5 million and a required reserve of nearly $49 million, the city is estimated to have a balance of $224.6 million at the end of the 2023-2024 fiscal year, according to the staff report.
The General Fund, which covers the city’s day-to-day operations, has projected revenues of $101.8 million for the coming year, about a 5% increase over the current year. This includes sources such as property tax, sales tax, fees and charges for services, according to the staff report.
Part of this increase is due to increased transient tax revenues, as hotel stays have rebounded since the COVID-19 pandemic.
General Fund expenses are budgeted at $102 million, about a 4% increase over the current year.
Personnel costs are projected to be nearly $50.5 million, reflecting a 2% cost of living increase and a 1% wage increase, as well as the addition of nine full-time positions.
Measure AV, the city’s own voter-approved sales tax, is budgeted separately from the General Fund for transparency purposes, according to the staff report. It is expected to generate $22.9 million in the coming year.
The council will also consider the citywide Master Fee Schedule during Wednesday’s meeting. This covers all fees charged by the city.
While the fees were not changed during last year’s budget process, according to the staff report, this year staff is recommending an increase of 3.8% across the board, in line with the cost of living increase of the same amount for the previous year and to ensure the fees charged continue to cover the costs of providing services without subsidizing them through the General Fund.
