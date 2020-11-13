PALMDALE — The Housing Rights Center will host two online presentations covering housing rights, one for tenants and one for landlords. Both are free and open to the public, but registration is required.
The Housing Rights Center Workshop for tenants will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 1. Go to: http://bit.ly/Palmdaletenants to register.
The Housing Rights Center Workshop for landlords will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 3 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The registration Link is: http://bit.ly/Palmdalelandlords
Topics will include COVID-19 tenant protections, new state rent control laws, fair housing laws (federal and state), and landlord and tenant rights.
The Housing Rights Center offers weekly virtual services, including Facebook Live Q&A at 1 p.m. every Monday, Housing Rights Workshop at 2 p.m. every Tuesday, Virtual Walk-in Clinic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, a Housing Rights Workshop in Spanish at 6 p.m. every Thursday and a special webinar at 2 p.m. every Friday.
For details, call the Housing Rights Center at 800-477-5977, or visit the Housing Rights Center Web site at www.HousingRightsCenter.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.