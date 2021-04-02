PALMDALE — The City, in partnership with America’s Job Center of California Palmdale, will host a restaurant industry job fair from 9 a.m. to noon on April 14 at Poncitlán Square, at 38315 Ninth St. East.
Local restaurants are seeking to fill over 50 positions, including shift manager, line and prep cook, server, hostess, busser, cashier and dishwasher. Qualifications may include a minimum of one year’s experience, ServSafe certification, high school diploma or GED, and the ability to work weekends.
Registration is required to attend. To register, visit restaurant_work.eventbrite.com or call the AJCC at 661-208-4954. All applicants who successfully register and attend will be entered to win one of five $250 Visa gift cards.
For details, contact David Santamaria at 661-208-4954 or at dsantamaria@jvs-socal.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.