PALMDALE — The road map for development of Palmdale over the next quarter century passed the first of two approvals required, on Thursday, as the Planning Commission approved the General Plan update.
The General Plan provides the blueprint for the city, with policies and plans for land use, transportation, economic development, safety, health and other concerns touching nearly every aspect of residents’ lives.
The document “establishes the city’s long-term vision for the next 23 years, specifically how the community will change and grow and what the values and priorities are for the future,” Planning Manager Megan Taggert said.
Although individual segments of the plan have been revised as recently as 2014, the entire General Plan has not had a comprehensive update for about 29 years.
Under the name Palmdale 2045, the city embarked on the update, in 2019, appointing a citizen’s General Plan Advisory Committee and holding myriad public outreach efforts and hearings to gain residents’ input on how they would like to see the city develop.
The General Plan covers not only the area within the city’s incorporated boundaries, but also county islands within those boundaries and other areas considered Palmdale’s sphere of influence.
“Trying to satisfy 180,000 people is a tough job,” Commission Chair Stacia Nemeth said. “I do believe it is reflecting the goals of our community.”
The update covers the nine state-mandated areas — land use, circulation, environmental justice, open space, conservation, safety, air quality, noise and housing — along with eight others specific to Palmdale that are addressed either separately or as part of other areas. These are community design, economic development, military compatibility, parks, natural and cultural resources, infrastructure and community facilities, sustainability and climate action, according to a staff report.
In developing the General Plan, staff and the committee crafted an overarching vision statement: “Palmdale is a thriving, safe, socially, and economically diverse community where people of all ages live and work in harmony. Palmdale offers affordable living, high quality jobs and educational opportunities in a beautiful high desert setting.”
Under that vision, the plan was developed following a series of themes, including ideas such as creating an active and vibrant downtown; offering a diverse and resilient local economy; a safe, healthy place to live and work and housing options for residents at different stages of life and ability.
In considering land use in Palmdale’s future, the goal was to create a “complete city,” with a focus on “20-minute neighborhoods,” where jobs, transportation, goods, services and parks are all within 20 minutes, Senior Planner Brenda Magaña said. Additionally, the complete city concept offers diverse housing options, higher education and wellness areas and increased walkability and bicycle safety.
Village centers are spread throughout the city to provide everyday amenities and services within reach of housing.
The General Plan seeks to create a vibrant downtown area, with mixed-use residential and commercial offerings to revitalize Palmdale Boulevard and transit-focused mixed-use residential and commercial development near the Palmdale Transportation Center.
Areas are specified for medical-related development and education, as well as major regional retail in the areas of the Antelope Valley Mall, 47th Street East, Four Points and Palmdale Boulevard.
Economic development areas of the plan seek to preserve and enhance the aerospace economic engine that is Air Force Plant 42, with related industrial areas around it.
“Plant 42 is an incredible asset in the community and very important to the local economy and identity,” consultant Simran Malhotra said. To help protect this asset, the plan includes a separate military compatibility section.
In addition, the General Plan has policies to diversify the economy, such as attracting film production.
In addition to approving the plan itself, the Commission also approved a resolution that will prohibit any amendments to the Plan for the next 18 months, excepting projects of larger than 20 acres.
With the Planning Commission’s approval, the update proceeds to the City Council, where it is expected to be considered for final approval at the Sept. 21 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.