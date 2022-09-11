Palmdale General Plan

The update to Palmdale’s General Plan lays out some changes to the city’s framework, with a downtown area centered on the Palmdale Transportation Center, mixed-use along the Palmdale Boulevard corridor and village centers throughout the city to provide goods and services within easy reach of residences.

 Illustration courtesy of City of Palmdale

PALMDALE — The road map for development of Palmdale over the next quarter century passed the first of two approvals required, on Thursday, as the Planning Commission approved the General Plan update.

The General Plan provides the blueprint for the city, with policies and plans for land use, transportation, economic development, safety, health and other concerns touching nearly every aspect of residents’ lives.

