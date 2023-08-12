PALMDALE — The Palmdale Planning Commission approved two development projects on Thursday, one industrial and the other commercial retail.
The industrial project approved is for a 380,000 square-foot industrial building on Eighth Street East, just south of Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P). The 18.1-acre site is surrounded by vacant parcels on three sides and the Union Pacific railroad tracks and Sierra Highway on the fourth.
The project, proposed by Covington Group LLC, will mean more than 400 new jobs, Planning Manager Brenda Magaña said.
Neither the staff report nor the presentation during the meeting specified any end user of the project.
The project received vocal support during the hearing from a number of trade labor union members, who said it would provide much-needed local construction jobs. The developer, represented by Michael Di Sano at the hearing, has pledged to use union labor.
“We’ve got great local labor, not only for the construction folks, but we think that there’s a great labor pool up here. That’s why we really want to invest in your city,” he said. “We’re excited to see this project go forward.”
With the city’s approval, the developer hopes to break ground on the project by the end of the year, and it will take 12 to 13 months to complete, Di Sano said.
“We see really good opportunity here,” he said.
The second project approved Thursday is a development at the southeast corner of Technology Drive and 10th Street West that will include three drive-thru businesses and two additional commercial buildings.
The site plan calls for two drive-thrus along Technology Drive, with the third on the southern portion of the parcel, along 10th Street West.
The two commercial buildings will be situated at the eastern and southern borders of the parcel.
Access to the development will be through two new driveways off Technology Drive.
There is no end user identified for the project. Once the specific businesses are determined, the planning staff will review the project to ensure it meets the city’s requirements, according to the staff report.
During the hearing, a representative of project applicant Friedman Architects said they have letters of intent from Primo Burgers and KFC for two of the drive-thrus.
They are looking for low-impact drive-thru tenants, he said.
Both projects were approved on 3-0 votes, with commissioners David Lujan and Christian Martinez absent.
