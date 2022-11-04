Palmdale Transit Area map

The City Council, during its Wednesday meeting, approved changes to Palmdale’s Transit Area Specific Plan to allow for a car wash on Palmdale Boulevard, among other slight adjustments.

 Map courtesy of City of Palmdale

PALMDALE — The City Council approved changes to the planning document that sets out the rules for the area around the Palmdale Transportation Center to address a few issues that arose with the recent approval of the city’s General Plan, as well as to allow for a car wash to be built, at the southeast corner of Fifth Street East and Palmdale Boulevard.

The Transit Area Specific Plan provides the framework for development within an area bounded roughly by Technology Drive, the Antelope Valley Freeway, Avenue Q-9 and 10th Street East. The Specific Plan provides details in addition to the city’s General Plan.

