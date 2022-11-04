PALMDALE — The City Council approved changes to the planning document that sets out the rules for the area around the Palmdale Transportation Center to address a few issues that arose with the recent approval of the city’s General Plan, as well as to allow for a car wash to be built, at the southeast corner of Fifth Street East and Palmdale Boulevard.
The Transit Area Specific Plan provides the framework for development within an area bounded roughly by Technology Drive, the Antelope Valley Freeway, Avenue Q-9 and 10th Street East. The Specific Plan provides details in addition to the city’s General Plan.
The changes approved, on Wednesday, include slightly expanding the boundaries of the Plan area to eliminate split zoning of some parcels, changing a parcel that was inadvertently designated as open space to a general urban zoning, adding a parking ratios table and allowing for car washes along the Palmdale Boulevard corridor and providing the design standards for them.
Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa recused himself from voting on the matter, as he owns property within 500 feet of the plan. He did, however, comment on the proposal as a citizen.
Loa said he had no issues with the changes except for allowing a car wash.
The Specific Plan is intended to create a more urban appearance along Palmdale Boulevard and the proposed car wash is not consistent with that appearance and the pedestrian-friendly, “heart of the city” design, he said.
“We were presented with a beautiful plan. … This is inconsistent with it as far as allowing a car wash,” he said.
In addition, Loa voiced concerns about public safety around the proposed car wash, which would have an entrance and exit on Fifth Street East, which he said would cause traffic issues and could require a divider on Fifth Street East.
“I’m not sure that’s consistent with public safety,” he said.
Councilmember Laura Bettencourt approved the changes as presented, but also asked that “Palmdale Station” nomenclature be clarified to distinguish between the Metrolink and future high speed rail station and the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
“Perhaps we need to work on that,” she said.
