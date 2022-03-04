PALMDALE — Before a raucous, crowded Council chambers, the City Council, on Wednesday, approved an ordinance that would ban all COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the city, including those imposed by other levels of government or private businesses.
“We are going to go down a risky path, because there are going to be those who are going to, in fact, state that we don’t have the authority to do this,” Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa said.
The ordinance was passed unanimously by the Council, after more than an hour of public testimony, all in favor of the proposal.
“I don’t think there needs to be any more discussion on this, so I’ll make a motion to approve,” Councilmember Austin Bishop said, immediately following the close of public comments, to a roar of applause from the audience. Such outbursts were a common occurrence during the meeting, sometimes drowning out the Council’s comments, despite admonitions to refrain from presiding officer Loa.
The ordinance, initially presented to the Council in October, was created by the Palmdale Freedom Coalition, whose members have rallied and forcefully pushed for its adoption ever since.
Some of the ordinance’s proponents spoke of Palmdale taking a stand against what they see as governmental overreach, paving the way for other cities to buck the public health measures.
Some also conflated the vaccination and mask mandates, opposing them both as unnecessary intrusions. The ordinance concerns only vaccination mandates.
“I do not believe in mandates,” Councilmember Laura Bettencourt said, noting she wears a mask in public herself, by choice, as she is battling cancer. “If they try to force my grandchildren to take this vaccination, I will quit my job and stay home and teach them myself.”
The Council considered and rejected a resolution opposing mandates, before deciding to consider the ordinance as presented, in January. It was tabled at that time to await the ruling of a US Supreme Court case challenging federal vaccine mandates for businesses; that mandate was struck down by the Court.
The ordinance states that the city may not issue any type of COVID-19 vaccination documentation, such as a so-called vaccine passport, and that any business within Palmdale may not require proof of vaccination for service.
In addition, it states that neither the city itself nor any business or employer within it may require COVID-19 vaccination or regular COVID-19 testing as a requirement for employment.
According to the city attorney’s analysis in the staff report, the latter of these two provisions could leave local businesses and employers at odds with either the city’s ordinance or county, state and/or federal mandates. This, in turn, could leave the city open to potentially costly lawsuits.
The proposed ordinance also stipulates that “all businesses must comply with this order to be eligible for permits, grants or contracts issued or funded through the City of Palmdale.”
This last provision would likely conflict with the city’s existing Municipal Code, which establishes the Los Angeles County Health Code as the city’s health code and county officials as the public health officers, according to the staff report.
Mayor Steve Hofbauer, participating via Zoom from a legislative advocacy trip to Sacramento, said he spoke with California Attorney General Rob Bonta about mandate bans at the municipal level. Bonta told him “local control is not unlimited,” and that the matter should be directed at their elected legislators and the governor.
Specifically speaking about the Palmdale ordinance, “(Bonta) said mandate bans are not legally defensible,” Hofbauer said.
While he doesn’t agree with mandates personally, Hofbauer said the ban is a risk to local businesses with licenses through either the state or Los Angeles County, and who could sue the city.
“Who’s going to indemnify the city (from such lawsuits)?” he said.
Hofbauer also said that support for the ordinance was not as universal as it appeared from the public comments. He has heard personally from people opposed to the ordinance, “but haven’t wanted to come there (to speak at Council meetings) because they don’t want to get beat up.”
Bettencourt and Hofbauer shared their own adverse experiences with receiving the vaccine. Bettencourt said she suffered “a massive stroke” four days after receiving her booster shot, and Hofbauer has previously discussed continuing medical conditions he attributes to the vaccine.
Loa said he feels these mandates lack authority because they were not developed through the legislative process, but that the ordinance could be challenged.
“I think that we may be a test case,” he said. “I know it’s a risk, but I think we should take it.”
(1) comment
""governmental overreach"" is putting it lightly. Way to go Palmdale way to show Courage.
