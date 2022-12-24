PALMDALE — Festive holiday light displays at Palmdale parks will continue to twinkle for another few days beyond the Christmas holiday, through Tuesday.
The free displays are specific to each of three city parks.
The city’s newest park, Rancho Vista Park, 40437 35th St. West, twinkles with classic white lights adorning light poles, bridges and other park features.
Poncitlán Square, 38315 Ninth St. East, in the city’s civic center, features classic holiday decorations of candy canes and Santa sleighs, with trees wrapped in bright lights.
The light displays at both of these parks may be enjoyed nightly, until 10 p.m.
Joining the holiday fun is the Joe Davies Heritage Airpark, 2001 East Ave. P, with lights, character displays and special lighting on the aircraft displayed.
The Airpark features special hours for this occasion, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., on Monday and Tuesday.
The Airpark, typically open on weekends, will be closed, on Saturday and Sunday, for the Christmas holiday, as well as Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
Regular weekend hours will resume, on Jan. 7 and 8.
These holiday light displays, created by the Parks and Recreation Department, are provided through funds from Measure AV, the city’s sales tax.
