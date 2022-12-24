City of Palmdale logo

PALMDALE — Unlike the City of Lancaster, Palmdale’s City Council decided a state of emergency is not required as a bulwark against what they said is the unlikely possibility of the City of Los Angeles sending its unhoused people to the Antelope Valley.

They did, however, join their neighbors to the north in opposing any attempt to relocate to the unhoused from Los Angeles.

Jimzan 2.0
I would run a bus constantly back and forth from Palmdale and lancaster to Venice Beach...and I would tell the homeless,.. while they are eating their complementary Big Mac's... that "No one has ever froze at Venice Beach"...but A.V.s weather could Kill You. What is Bass's address....It's time to "Peacefully Protest" outside of the Mayor's House for a few years.

