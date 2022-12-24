PALMDALE — Unlike the City of Lancaster, Palmdale’s City Council decided a state of emergency is not required as a bulwark against what they said is the unlikely possibility of the City of Los Angeles sending its unhoused people to the Antelope Valley.
They did, however, join their neighbors to the north in opposing any attempt to relocate to the unhoused from Los Angeles.
Instead of the proposed state of emergency, the Council, on Wednesday, requested a revised resolution in the near future that would declare opposition to the relocation of Los Angeles’ unhoused residents to the Antelope Valley and to work with Los Angeles officials on maintaining open communication on the matter.
The issue arose from Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ goals for alleviating homelessness within that city.
In an interview, in May, during her campaign for mayor, Bass told Los Angeles Times columnist Steve Lopez that she would work with the county to create clinics for people with mental illness.
“There’s a big chunk of land in Palmdale and maybe we could create a village out there,” the article quoted Bass as saying.
The city’s Los Angeles World Airports owns thousands of acres of land around Air Force Plant 42 intended for development of a commercial airport.
“Yes, Karen Bass did make those claims, in May, during her campaign,” Councilmember Eric Ohlsen said.
However, shortly after, then-Counclmember Juan Carrillo spoke to Bass and she apologized for the comments, and she has continued to disavow any plans to relocate Los Angeles’ homeless population here, Ohlsen said.
While Council members agreed it is unlikely that Bass’ campaign comment will come to pass, they were united in opposing any plan for Palmdale to become the recipient of Los Angeles’ unhoused population.
“Everybody here opposes homeless people being relocated,” Ohlsen said. “We have a large homeless population already, that should be our state of emergency.”
Councilmember Austin Bishop questioned what purpose a state of emergency declaration would serve.
“We really need to understand what it is that it’s going to do for the city and the unhoused population, or is it just going to give a headline article. Because if that’s what it is going to do, I have no interest in doing that,” he said. “The only thing I want to focus on is solutions.”
Lancaster’s City Council, on Dec. 13, unanimously approved an emergency declaration to protect the city from what Mayor R. Rex Parris called “an incursion of homeless people” from the City of Los Angeles.
Their action, added to the agenda during the Council meeting, came a day after Bass’ first day in office, when she declared a state of emergency on homelessness in Los Angeles.
Public sentiment at the Palmdale Council meeting was strongly in favor of preventing Los Angeles from relocating any of its unhoused population to the Antelope Valley, although residents were not necessarily in favor of a state of emergency in the matter.
Residents noted that Palmdale does not have the capacity for dealing with an influx of additional unhoused persons, especially given the need to address the local population.
I would run a bus constantly back and forth from Palmdale and lancaster to Venice Beach...and I would tell the homeless,.. while they are eating their complementary Big Mac's... that "No one has ever froze at Venice Beach"...but A.V.s weather could Kill You. What is Bass's address....It's time to "Peacefully Protest" outside of the Mayor's House for a few years.
