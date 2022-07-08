PALMDALE — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies from the Palmdale station seized more than 90 “ghost guns” in an operation in Palmdale, on June 29.
The so-called ghost guns do not have serial numbers or other identifying marks.
In addition to the large number of guns, deputies seized high-capacity magazines, approximately 1,000 rounds of ammunition and narcotics, according to Sheriff’s Department officials.
Deputies arrested a man with a prior conviction for felony vandalism, according to deputies from the Partners Against Crime team, who participated in the operation, along with members of the Parole Compliance team.
The arrest came about as part of an ongoing investigation, which led to the suspect arrested. A search warrant was issued, leading to the discovery of the weapons and other contraband, according to PAC team deputies.
The investigation in this case is continuing. Further information on the arrest was not available.
