PALMDALE — The City Council on Wednesday approved permits for 36 booths selling legal, “safe and sane” fireworks for the July Fourth holiday this year, with proceeds aiding the three dozen local nonprofit organizations running them.
In order to qualify for a fireworks booth permit, an organization must be a nonprofit primarily for youth, veteran, patriotic, welfare, civic betterment, or charitable purpose; have its principal meeting place in Palmdale or draw more than half its active membership from the city; be established in the city for at least a year prior to applying; and have at least 20 members.
Among the organizations with booths this year are 31 returning to the fireworks sales and five new ones, according to the staff report.
A map of the booths and the associated organizations is available on the city’s website, cityofpalmdale.org.
In most areas of Palmdale, safe and sane fireworks are legal for sale and use only during a limited time, from noon on June 28 through noon on July 5. They are considered illegal at any point outside this time frame.
The permitted booths are the only legal means of purchasing fireworks in the city, and only the safe and sane fireworks may be used within the Palmdale city limits. All fireworks are illegal in Lancaster and the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County, including Quartz Hill, Littlerock, Lake Los Angeles, Sun Village, Pearblossom, Acton, Aqua Dulce and the Lakes communities. This includes pockets of unincorporated county areas within the Palmdale city limits.
In addition, all fireworks are prohibited in some areas of Palmdale, generally the Anaverde area, areas south of the California Aqueduct and certain locations on the city’s west side, primarily in Rancho Vista. An interactive map of where fireworks are not allowed in the city is also on the city’s website. Residents may also call the city’s Public Safety Department at 661-267-5170 for information about where safe and sane fireworks are allowed.
As one of the handful of cities that allows limited use of legal fireworks, “the City of Palmdale takes the use of illegal fireworks very, very seriously,” Palmdale Public Safety Supervisor Kery German said during a presentation on illegal fireworks enforcement efforts.
Illegal fireworks, those without the state fire marshal seal designating them as “safe and sane,” are those that shoot into the air and make loud noises.
“Our enforcement efforts will be hyper-focused on those selling illegal fireworks,” Mayor Laura Bettencourt said during the presentation.
Last year, enforcement efforts between the city and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department yielded more than 920 pounds of illegal fireworks confiscated, Bettencourt said.
Officials investigated 197 complaints, issued 72 citations and left 57 door hangers at residences where illegal fireworks use was suspected.
Residents are asked to report those known to be using or selling illegal fireworks at any time.
Residents may call the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station at 661-272-2400 or use www.lacrimestoppers.org to report locations. The information is completely confidential.
Deputies, together with the city’s code enforcement officers, will also be deployed in saturation patrols to attempt to catch illegal fireworks use.
Palmdale began the “If you light it, we’ll write it” campaign to inform residents of the illegal fireworks enforcement and accompanying fines.
Fines for illegal fireworks use in Palmdale begin at $2,500 and are cumulative, increasing with each offense, with potential fines up to $17,500, as well as criminal charges.
