Fireworks booths

Only fireworks bearing the state Fire Marshall’s “safe and sane” seal may be sold or used in Palmdale. Fireworks sales begin at three dozen booths in the city at noon on June 28.

 Logo courtesy of City of Palmdale

PALMDALE — The City Council on Wednesday approved permits for 36 booths selling legal, “safe and sane” fireworks for the July Fourth holiday this year, with proceeds aiding the three dozen local nonprofit organizations running them.

In order to qualify for a fireworks booth permit, an organization must be a nonprofit primarily for youth, veteran, patriotic, welfare, civic betterment, or charitable purpose; have its principal meeting place in Palmdale or draw more than half its active membership from the city; be established in the city for at least a year prior to applying; and have at least 20 members.

