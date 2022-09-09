PALMDALE — The City Council, on Wednesday, approved a contract for Interim Attorney Scott Porter, who has been working in the position, since June.
The contract is with Porter’s firm, Jones & Mayer, and is retroactive to July 1. It expires, on Jan. 31, in order to allow the newly seated Council, following the November election, to make a decision as to legal services.
The contract is based on an hourly rate, with a maximum cost of $350,000 for the duration of the contract.
Porter joined the city following the resignation of former city attorney Christopher Beck, on May 26.
The City Council directed Interim City Manager Ronda Perez negotiate the contract during a closed session meeting, on July 20.
Porter is a senior associate with the Fullerton law firm of Jones & Meyer, which he joined, in 2015. He previously served as city attorney for the city of West Covina, and is assistant city attorney for the city of Whittier and deputy city attorney for the city of Fullerton, according to his Jones & Meyer biography.
Primarily practicing in the areas of municipal law, land use and zoning, public finance and telecommunications, Porter routinely advises at city council and planning commission meetings.
According to his biography, he has advised on the comprehensive rewrite of three general plans, one Coastal Land Use Plan, and two development codes.
Porter has also assisted cities with elections on parcel taxes, business license taxes, utility users taxes, transient occupancy taxes, and transactions and use (sales) taxes. He has advised on special assessment proceedings, water and utility rate increases, development impact fees and fee studies.
Porter is a 2000 graduate of UCLA School of Law.
