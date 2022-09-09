Scott Porter

PORTER

PALMDALE — The City Council, on Wednesday, approved a contract for Interim Attorney Scott Porter, who has been working in the position, since June.

The contract is with Porter’s firm, Jones & Mayer, and is retroactive to July 1. It expires, on Jan. 31, in order to allow the newly seated Council, following the November election, to make a decision as to legal services.

