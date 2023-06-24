PALMDALE — The City Council and Housing Authority on Wednesday approved a $512 million overall budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, which begins on July 1.
While the budget is balanced by using funds carried over from the current fiscal year, it does show $512 million in expenditures from $476.1 million in revenues.
“Our costs are exceeding our revenues at this time,” City Manager Ronda Perez said, warning that continuing this pattern will result in a deficit in five years.
One factor in the gap between revenues and expenses is the escalating public safety costs, specifically the city’s contract with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at $30 million for the coming year, a 7.61% increase.
“They are not sustainable,” Perez said of the public safety costs.
The General Fund, which covers the city’s day-to-day operations, has projected revenues of $101.8 million for the coming year, about a 5% increase over the current year. This includes sources such as property tax, sales tax, fees and charges for services, according to the staff report.
Part of this increase is due to increased transient tax revenues, as hotel stays have rebounded since the COVID-19 pandemic.
General Fund expenses are budgeted at $102 million, about a 4% increase over the current year.
The 6-1 vote approving the budget, with Mayor Pro Tem Andrea Alarcón dissenting, came after hours of debate about spending priorities, particularly the allocation of funds from the voter-approved Measure AV sales tax.
Measure AV is budgeted separately from the General Fund for transparency purposes, according to the staff report. It is expected to generate $22.9 million in the coming year.
Expenditures of these funds are divided among four categories, mirroring the uses outlined in the tax measure: public safety, beautification/infrastructure/capital improvement projects, community programs and economic development. In addition, a small amount — $93,270 in this budget — is allocated for administrative purposes.
The budget allocates $33.5 million to these categories, supported by $14 million in revenues rolled over from the previous year. The estimated ending balance, after the required 10% reserve, is $89,000.
Alarcón proposed increasing the community programs category, budgeted at $2 million, by $4 million to provide funding for organizations serving residents, veteran support programs, youth recreation scholarships, community events and other programs.
“Community-based organizations that are grass-roots organizations have different relationships with different segments of the community and are invaluable,” Alarcón said. Supporting such groups is important for the city “so that we can reach all facets of the community.”
Alarcón did not identify where the additional funds would come from, but she said she believed there were areas where funding could be shifted.
Dozens of residents spoke before the council, many in Spanish through an interpreter, on the proposed budget. The comments primarily supported additional Measure AV funding for community organizations, particularly the Dolores Huerta Foundation and SALVA.
Alarcón’s proposal did not, however, find support from the rest of the council members.
“This is not our purse for the council to spend as we wish,” Mayor Laura Bettencourt said. “We have a Measure AV (Oversight) Committee.”
The oversight committee was established as part of the tax measure to ensure revenues are spent according to the measure language and to provide public participation in the process, according to the city website.
“We made a promise to the voters,” Bettencourt said. “The people that live within the community will decide how that money will be spent. It’s not up to us.”
Council members Eric Ohlsen and Austin Bishop pointed to the problems encountered last year in awarding Measure AV grants to various community organizations, and expressed concerns about how the process would differ under Alarcón’s proposal.
“The grant process last time was a disaster,” Ohlsen said. “There’s got to be a better way than we did it last time. Until we figure out that way, I cannot support a grant program.”
Alarcón said her proposal includes hiring an independent, outside consultant to manage the grant program. She did not detail, during the meeting, the cost of a consultant and how it would be budgeted.
Following the vote approving the budget as it was presented, without Alarcón’s proposed changes, members of the audience began yelling “Shame on you!” The disruption continued until Bettencourt called for a brief recess before continuing with the meeting.
