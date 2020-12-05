PALMDALE — Due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and in the best interests of the safety of the public and employees, City offices will be open by appointment only beginning Monday until further notice.
Individuals may call 661-267-5100 or email info@cityofpalmdale.org to set an appointment or to be directed to a department for assistance. The following departments will be taking appointments:
• Public Works.
• Building & Safety.
• Business License.
• Planning.
• Purchasing.
• Neighborhood Services.
• Parks & Recreation.
• City Clerk.
• Human Resources.
• Administrative Services.
South Antelope Valley Emergency Services will continue to be open by appointment to provide critical food resources to our residents. Parks and Recreation will also continue to provide first-responder child-care at the Marie Kerr Park and Palmdale Oasis recreation centers.
During this time, the City will waive all penalties and late charges for violations such as overdue parking tickets and expired business licenses.
With the most recent Los Angeles County Department of Health order dated Nov 28, Parks and Recreation has canceled all outdoor recreation programs and classes. Playgrounds remain closed. Palmdale City Library remains closed for walk in traffic, but patrons may use all library services including checking out books and materials for pick up, reference help, and online services.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have monitored the Coronavirus situation daily to implement procedures and policies that ensure the health and safety of our residents,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer. said “We will continue to watch the developments and take the necessary steps.”
“We are working to balance the needs for vital City services while maintaining a safe environment, and I believe these new procedures will help us achieve that goal,” City Manager J.J. Murphy said. “This pandemic has exacerbated the need for public services, and we are committed to delivering what our residents need is a safe and responsible manner. I encourage everyone to keep vigilant in the fight against COVID-19 and take all safety precautions in their daily lives.”
Under the new orders and direction from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, the Palmdale City Council meeting scheduled for Dec. 15 will be closed to in-person attendance. Interested persons may participate via Zoom webcast. Login information will be available after 6 p.m. on Dec. 10.
Participants who wish to comment on agenda items without logging onto the meeting via Zoom may do so using the eComment feature.
To comment, click on the “Agendas and Meetings” button found at the bottom of the City web page, cityofpalmdale.org. Next, find the meeting under “Upcoming Events” and click on the eComment button of your selected meeting. Then, scroll through the agenda to find the item for which you would like to provide a comment, and select that item to input your comments. Participants may either sign in to your SpeakUp Palmdale Account, or comment as a guest. Enter comments in the field provided, and type in your name before submitting your comment. Note that one hour prior to the start of each meeting, eComments may no longer be submitted.
The meeting will be broadcast live on Spectrum Channel 27. It is also available online at www.cityofpalmdale.org.The agenda will be found at https://cityofpalmdale.org/310/City-Council-Meetings after 6 p.m. on Dec. 10.
The City strongly advises the following practices to help maintain good health:
• Stay home if you feel ill.
• Wash your hands often with soap and hot water.
• Use hand sanitizer
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve (not your hands).
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Limit close contact with people who are sick.
• Avoid shaking hands.
• Get a flu shot.
