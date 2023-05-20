PALMDALE — The City Council got its first look at the proposed budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, which begins July 1, at Wednesday’s Council meeting.
The presentation Wednesday was a preliminary look at the proposed budget. The finalized version will be considered at the Council’s June 21 meeting.
In crafting the budget, staff focused on the goals the City Council outlined in a March retreat, City Manager Ronda Perez said. These goals are grouped into four broad categories: building culture and community, economic vitality and innovation, social equity and transportation and infrastructure.
Citywide — which includes restricted funds — the 2023-2024 budget calls for $511.2 million in expenditures against $477.4 million in revenues. Factoring in the beginning balance of $313.6 million and setting aside the 30% General Fund reserve requirement, the city will end the year with a $230.6 million balance, according to the presentation by Director of Finance Janelle Samson.
For the General Fund, which supports the city’s day-to-day functions, the proposed budget estimates a 5% increase in revenues to $101.8 million. This increase is due to increases in property and transient taxes, with the city’s hotel visits back to nearly the same levels as before the COVID-19 pandemic, Samson said.
Additionally, the increase reflects an anticipated sale of city property in the coming fiscal year.
The General Fund is also budgeted with a 4% increase in expenditures to $102.6 million. The single-year deficit is covered by the estimated $71.8 million carryover from the 2022-2023 budget. A portion of this increase is in personnel costs, at 14%, which is deceiving because last year’s personnel costs were lower than anticipated, thanks to unfilled positions that had been budgeted, Samson said.
City employees will get a 2% cost-of-living increase and a 1% wage increase, she said.
The budget also calls for the addition of nine full-time equivalent positions.
Measure AV, the city’s voter-approved sales tax, is expected to generate $22.9 million in the coming year, according to the proposed budget.
Of that revenue, $10.7 million is allocated for public safety, including $7.2 million toward the city’s contract with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Beautification and capital improvement projects are allocated $18.1 million of Measure AV funds. This includes $5 million towards the second phase of Yellen Park, $1.9 million for citywide security measures and $1.2 million in general park improvements, Samson said.
Community programs are budgeted at $2 million, which includes South Antelope Valley Emergency Services, unhoused and senior programs.
Additionally, $2.5 million is allocated for economic development programs.
This budget also includes allocations for federal funding to the city from the American Rescue Plan Act. The city was awarded a total of $35.4 million in ARPA funds, which must be completely committed by December 2024 and spent by December 2026.
The 2023-2024 budget in this category is $12.5 million, which will leave $175,941 uncommitted.
This includes $2 million for mental health programs that was carried over from last year.
