MOJAVE — Two people were killed in a head-on collision between a van and a sedan on Tehachapi-Williow Springs Road.
The Kern County sheriff-coroner identified them as Francisca Noemi Pineda, 62, of Mojave and Maria de Los Angeles Oliveros Gonzalez, 68, of Palmdale.
The two were among five passengers in a Honda Odyssey van, which reportedly made an unsafe turn shortly after 3 p.m. on Sept. 10, according to the California Highway Patrol, Mojave Office.
They both died at the scene of the accident, which was south of Aqueduct Road, according to the sheriff-coroner.
The van collided with a Hyundai Sonata sedan, which carried only the driver.
Other passengers in the van sustained less serious injuries, according to the CHP.
The investigation into this collision is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.