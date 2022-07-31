City of Palmdale logo

PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Council, on Wednesday, will consider a resolution barring enforcement by city staff of any future mask mandate that may be imposed by Los Angeles County.

If approved by the Council, it “would result in a commitment to not use city resources to enforce against the public any future COVID-related indoor mask mandate of the Los Angeles County Health Department,” according to the staff report.

Jimzan 2.0
Well done Palmdale. If Newsom wants to play stupid let him....Lets not hurt A.V. when it comes to the mask mandate game. Look at the states that did not shut down...the unmasked states death rate was about the same as masked states...but their economy was not crippled. Our medical industry was an embarrassment during the CoVid pandemic...Thats whats happens when you elect people whose main priority is self serving and personal gain, and couldn't care less about people.

