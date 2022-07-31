PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Council, on Wednesday, will consider a resolution barring enforcement by city staff of any future mask mandate that may be imposed by Los Angeles County.
If approved by the Council, it “would result in a commitment to not use city resources to enforce against the public any future COVID-related indoor mask mandate of the Los Angeles County Health Department,” according to the staff report.
The proposed resolution is in response to the Los Angeles County Public Health Department’s warning, earlier this month, that rising COVID cases and associated hospitalizations could prompt a return to required masking in indoor spaces.
The Department advised that, if cases did not decline, the mask order could be imposed, on July 29. However, the decision was made, on Thursday, that the order would not be necessary, as case numbers and hospitalizations were declining.
The City Council announced the proposed resolution with a press release, on Friday morning.
“We believe our residents should have the right to choose whether or not to wear masks,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said in the release. “We favor allowing our residents to decide for themselves based on their individual medical risk assessments.”
As Palmdale is under the jurisdiction of the county health department, it is subject to health orders, such as mask mandates.
This is not the first time the city has considered official opposition to COVID-related mandates. In March, the Council unanimously approved an ordinance, crafted by the Palmdale Freedom Coalition, which bans all COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the city, including those imposed by other levels of government or private businesses.
That ordinance did not reference mask requirements, although some supporters conflated the two issues.
The City Council meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 38300 Sierra Highway.
Well done Palmdale. If Newsom wants to play stupid let him....Lets not hurt A.V. when it comes to the mask mandate game. Look at the states that did not shut down...the unmasked states death rate was about the same as masked states...but their economy was not crippled. Our medical industry was an embarrassment during the CoVid pandemic...Thats whats happens when you elect people whose main priority is self serving and personal gain, and couldn't care less about people.
