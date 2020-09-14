PALMDALE — A stack of signs sit on the table, with a roller in hand. The mayor folds the sign in half and rolls the crease out. His wife grabs the folded signs and staples the folded half together with the legs in-between to complete a single lawn sign.
The re-election campaign for Mayor Steve Hofbauer is underway. He and his wife, Barbara, spent Saturday afternoon hand-making lawn signs at his campaign headquarters on Palmdale Boulevard in the shopping center behind La Palma Grill.
This year’s campaign has become a challenge because of COVID-19, but Hofbauer has found a unique way to engage with the community by hand-delivering his yard signs.
“So what it’s done is it’s actually given us the opportunity in hand delivering, and I hand deliver all of my own yard signs,” he said. “You have the ability to have these discussions one-on-one, address that person’s question, problem, or issue until you have exhausted it.”
Hofbauer has found the community interaction so far to be very positive and rewarding from having a lot of dialogue with the residents.
“They look up and they go, ‘I didn’t think the mayor was actually going to bring the sign. I figured you probably had somebody to do that.’ I said, ‘I do, me.’ I do this on purpose,” Hofbauer said.
Barbara has been enthusiastic about the reception her husband has been getting so far.
“I am so happy to see the positive comments,” she said. “And he’s always done it this way. He’s never had people deliver the signs.”
The mayor has made it a point to walk through a different neighborhood in the city at least once a month.
“I take a different route each day when I drive into City Hall, and I do that on purpose to kind of see things,” he said. “I know it drives the staff nuts because I’ll call in problems, I’ll call in potholes, I’ll call in junk in the street. Somebody’s got to do it.”
The mayor was elected in 2018 and is running for reelection on the Nov. 3 ballot.
“I’m just the guy that had the passion for this,” he said. “People look to me to do this, and I had the people that said get out there and do it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.