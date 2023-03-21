PALMDALE — A Palmdale man was shot and killed in Bakersfield early Friday morning, according to information from the Bakersfield Police Department and Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
Jose Antonio Contreras, 42, was shot in the 7000 block of Auburn Street in Bakersfield, shorting before 2 a.m. Friday, officials reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating the shooting.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office, which includes the county coroner, is conducting the investigation to confirm the cause and manner of death, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office.
Bakersfield Police Department officials could not be reached for additional information on the shooting Monday.
