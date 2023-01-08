LOS ANGELES — A Palmdale man who was convicted of the murders of 10 people, including two pregnant women who died, nearly three decades ago, in an arson fire at an apartment building in the Westlake area of Los Angeles, was sentenced, Friday, to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Ramiro Alberto Valerio — whom prosecutors contended was a gang leader who went by the name of “Greedy” — professed his innocence in the downtown Los Angeles courtroom where jurors found him guilty last June 1 of 10 counts of first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree murder of a human fetus involving the May 3, 1993, blaze at the 69-unit complex in the 300 block of West Burlington Avenue.

