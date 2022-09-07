VALLEY PRESS STAFF REPORT
LANCASTER — A Palmdale man was killed, Tuesday morning, when he lost control of his vehicle, crashed into an electrical pole and overturned, California Highway Patrol officials reported.
Milton Velis Jr., 18, was driving a 2000 Infiniti westbound on Avenue J, east of 150th Street East, at approximately 5:40 a.m., when he attempted to pass other westbound traffic, CHP officials reported.
Velis lost control of the vehicle and went off the road, into a Southern California Edison pole, finally overturning in the desert. He was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, causing fatal injuries, CHP officials reported.
Alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be involved in the single-car collision at this time, officials reported.
This was the 26th traffic fatality in the jurisdiction patrolled by the Antelope Valley Area CHP Office, coming four days after the 25th, when a driver was killed in a two-car collision in Lake Los Angeles that also injured a child passenger and the second driver.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer Alonzo at the Antelope Valley Area CHP Office at 661-948-8541.
