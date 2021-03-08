PORTER RANCH — Officials on Sunday released the name of a 50-year-old man who was killed after he drove a vehicle through a red light and crashed into another vehicle at an intersection.
The victim was identified as Carlos Govea of Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.
The collision was reported at 2:39 p.m. Saturday in the 10800 block of North Tampa Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Brian Humphrey.
Govea’s vehicle ran a red light while heading northbound on Tampa Avenue and was broadsided on the passenger side by a westbound vehicle on Chatsworth Street driven by a 21-year-old man, said Sgt. J. McGee of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Traffic Bureau.
Govea’s car then slammed into a pole in the center median crushing the driver’s side, he said. Govea was trapped inside the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle complained of pain but did not require transport to a hospital for treatment, the sergeant said.
