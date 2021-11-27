PALMDALE — A man stabbed to death in Palmdale, on Wednesday, was identified by the Los Angeles County as Darryl Lee, 59, of Palmdale.
The stabbing occurred about 4 p.m., Wednesday, in the 39500 block of Colchester Court, according to Deputy Eva Jimenez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Palmdale station deputies responded to the location regarding an assault with a deadly weapon, with a victim stabbed. Upon arrival, they were directed inside a residence where they discovered the victim, now identified as Lee, unresponsive suffering from multiple stab wounds to the upper torso.
Lee was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspect description was provided.
Anyone with information about the stabbing was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To provide an anonymous tip call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit http://lacrimestoppers.org
