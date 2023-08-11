LOS ANGELES — Two men, one of them from Palmdale, were behind bars in connection with the alleged street-racing death of a woman who was hit by a car as she crossed a street near a recording studio east of USC in July, Los Angeles police announced Thursday.

Javorrie Murphy, 25, of Palmdale, and Deven Wagner, 19, of Los Angeles, were taken into custody last week in connection with the death of Anna Michelle Solis, Los Angeles police said at a news conference Thursday morning.

