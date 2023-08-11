LOS ANGELES — Two men, one of them from Palmdale, were behind bars in connection with the alleged street-racing death of a woman who was hit by a car as she crossed a street near a recording studio east of USC in July, Los Angeles police announced Thursday.
Javorrie Murphy, 25, of Palmdale, and Deven Wagner, 19, of Los Angeles, were taken into custody last week in connection with the death of Anna Michelle Solis, Los Angeles police said at a news conference Thursday morning.
The 20-year-old victim was struck about 10:20 p.m. July 21 as she walked in an unmarked crosswalk at South Hill and West 33rd streets, police said.
Police allege that the two men — Murphy driving a black Jaguar and Wagner behind the wheel of a black Dodge Challenger — were engaged in “street racing” when the Jaguar collided with Solis “at a high rate of speed” as she was crossing the street.
“Both drivers fled northbound on Hill Street without rendering aid,” police said.
Both vehicles were subsequently recovered and impounded for evidence, according to police.
Murphy and Wagner remain jailed in lieu of $2 million bail each.
The two are set to be arraigned Sept. 1 in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on a murder charge, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Murphy is also charged with one count of hit-and-run driving resulting in death or serious injury to another person.
Police asked anyone with information about the case to call Central Traffic Division detectives at 213-833-3713, or 877-LAPD-247. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or use the website, www.lacrimestoppers.org.
