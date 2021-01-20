LITTLEROCK — A 24-year-old man was killed Monday, after his SUV collided with a concrete barrier.
Officer T. Shields with the California Highway Patrol investigated the incident, which occurred at 2:25 p.m., on SR-138, west of 96th Street East.
According to Shields’s report, the unidentified man from Palmdale was driving a 2003 GMC Yukon XL, eastbound on SR-138, west of 96th Street East, when for unknown reasons, the vehicle veered right and collided with a temporary concrete barrier wall. The vehicle then traveled to the left and collided with the concrete bridge barrier. The Yukon then caught fire and the driver suffered fatal injuries.
There were no passengers listed on Shields’s report and it’s unclear if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. The incident is still under investigation at this time.
This marks the fifth death of the new year, in the Antelope Valley CHP jurisdiction.
“You can help us prevent these senseless deaths by obeying all traffic signs and signals, obeying the speed limit and always wearing your seatbelt,” a news release from the CHP said.
Next of kin has been notified. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Shields, ID 17305, at the CHP Antelope Valley Area Office at 661-948-8541.
