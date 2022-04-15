A 16-year-old was arrested, Tuesday morning, in Palmdale in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in North Hollywood, on Sunday, according to a Los Angeles Police Department news release.
The 16-year-old, whose name is being withheld because he is a minor, was arrested shortly after midnight on East Avenue R-4 and booked into Sylmar Juvenile Hall. He was in possession of three firearms, according to the release.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 12000 block of Saticoy Street, at 11:20 a.m., Sunday, where they found Efrain Garcia, 41, with a gunshot wound. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Valley Bureau Homicide at 818-374-9550.
