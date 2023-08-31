LOS ANGELES — Five Los Angeles County residents, one of whom is from Palmdale, have been charged with allegedly committing nearly 200 thefts, robberies and fraudulent transactions targeting people who sell Apple Inc. merchandise online, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Three of the defendants were arrested Tuesday and charged with Hobbs Act robbery, which carries a sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison, according to the US Department of Justice.
Jamari Deon Turner, 21, of Lawndale, Jerome Joseph, 25, of South Los Angeles, and Tyler Russell, 22, of Lawndale were expected to make their initial appearances Wednesday afternoon in Los Angeles federal court.
Two other defendants — Kesai Doss, 23, of Palmdale, and Ellis Garrett, 22, of South Los Angeles — are in state custody on unrelated matters. They were charged in a separate criminal complaint with wire fraud, a crime also punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison, and are expected to appear in court in the coming weeks.
Prosecutors allege that from February 2018 through at least June 2020, there were nearly 200 incidents of theft, robbery and fraud targeting victims using forums such as Craiglist and Facebook Marketplace. Most of the alleged crimes occurred in Inglewood, Paramount, Long Beach, and downtown Los Angeles, according to the DOJ.
