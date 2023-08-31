LOS ANGELES — Five Los Angeles County residents, one of whom is from Palmdale, have been charged with allegedly committing nearly 200 thefts, robberies and fraudulent transactions targeting people who sell Apple Inc. merchandise online, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Three of the defendants were arrested Tuesday and charged with Hobbs Act robbery, which carries a sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison, according to the US Department of Justice.

