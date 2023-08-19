BURBANK — Police arrested two men Thursday, including a Palmdale man, for an alleged residential burglary while the occupants were in their Burbank home.
Detectives arrested 32-year-old Palmdale resident Felipe Leiva Solis and 31-year-old Los Angeles resident Juan Nunez Ramirez, according to the Burbank Police Department.
Both suspects were booked on suspicion of felony robbery and burglary and were being held on $150,000 bail.
Officers responded to the 2600 block of North Parish Place around 10:25 a.m. Thursday to a report regarding a residential burglary, where occupants were inside the home during the alleged heist, police said.
The occupants barricaded inside the bathroom for safety and called 911 when they heard suspects break a rear sliding glass door to enter the home.
The suspects fled shortly after the arrival of another occupant, police said. None of the residents was injured during the alleged burglary.
Detectives believe that there are three additional suspects who are unaccounted for.
Anyone with information regarding the burglary was urged to contact the Burbank Police Investigation Division at 818-238-3210.
