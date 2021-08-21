PALMDALE — The City Council agreed to start the process to conduct a feasibility study to have the City Attorney’s office take on prosecution of a greater number of misdemeanor offenses, as Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has stopped filing charges in many such cases.
The Council on Tuesday voted unanimously for the study, which City Attorney Christopher Beck reported is estimated to cost between $65,000 and $75,000, and no more than $85,000.
Gascón was elected in November and immediately set in motion sweeping criminal justice reforms, including a halt to seeking harsher sentences through special enhancements and the elimination of cash bail for any misdemeanor.
Additionally, he directed deputy district attorneys to reject filing 13 types of charges, with some exceptions, including items such as trespassing, driving without a valid or a suspended license, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest, criminal threats, public intoxication, minor in possession of alcohol, loitering, drug possession and under the influence of control substances, according to City Attorney Christopher Beck.
Beck reported last month that through May this year, the District Attorney’s office has rejected 1,208 cases for filing, a rate of 59%. This compares to the previous two years, prior to Gascón’s election, in which the office rejected 13% and 21%, respectively.
The City Attorney has the legal authority to file charges in some misdemeanor cases that violate the City’s municipal code.
“We have a very robust code, and enforcing it is something that is incumbent on our office,” Beck said.
Enforcement may be an administrative citation, or filing a misdemeanor case, which has a much higher threshold of proof, he said.
One option the City could take is to gradually expand the criminal actions that are violations of the municipal code, he said.
The second option, which the Council decided to study, is to expand the City Attorney’s office to create a City Prosecutions Division where all state misdemeanor arrests within the city are prosecuted by that office.
The cost of establishing a Prosecutions Office may be as much as $2.8 million annually in personnel costs alone, according to the staff report.
Beck suggested waiting to see what happens with the attempt to recall Gascón, which is in the signature-gathering phase, before committing funds to studying making a change.
The City Attorney’s office has a prosecutor on staff, and has a new process for dealing with code violations in place for about eight months, he said.
Councilmember Richard Loa argued against taking a wait-and-see approach, while these types of crimes go on without being prosecuted.
“I don’t think we should let time slip away from us,” he said.
He also questioned the estimated costs in the staff report, stating he felt the number of additional attorneys listed was too high.
“We ought to at least vote to pay for the consultant to give us the real picture,” Loa said.
Councilmember Juan Carrillo brought up the other quality-of-life issues the city could address with the estimated $2.8 million in costs to bring all misdemeanors in-house.
He also asks what happens if Gascón is recalled and the city no longer needs the additional prosecutors.
“What happens then? Do we fire all those attorneys?” he said.
Loa countered that “we’re not talking about $2.8 million.”
“I don’t think it’s going to be $2.8 million to protect our residents,” he said, and that a formal study is needed to determine what those costs would actually be.
