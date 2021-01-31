PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Library, 700 East Palmdale Blvd., will celebrate Black History Month by presenting its next free virtual public forum with author Richard Rothstein.
Rothstein will discuss his book “The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America,” at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
In “The Color of Law” Rothstein expands upon and provides a national perspective on his recent work that has documented the history of state-sponsored residential segregation.
In his book, Rothstein argues that racial housing segregation is the result of government policy at all levels — federal, state, and local.
Rothstein was the national education columnist for The New York Times from 1999 to 2002. He also is a distinguished fellow of the Economic Policy Institute and a senior fellow (emeritus) at the Thurgood Marshall Institute of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.
The “Be the Change” series takes place in conjunction with such commemorations as Native American Heritage Month, Black History Month, Armenian Genocide Remembrance, Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month, Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month and LGBTQ+ Pride.
The series is sponsored by the City of Glendale Arts and Culture Commission with funding from the City of Glendale’s Urban Art Fund.
The presentation is free, and registration is available at https://bit.ly/2M2qu6g
For details, visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library or call the library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167.
