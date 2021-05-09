PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Library, 700 East Palmdale Blvd., will host a free Coffee & Coloring for Home adult program from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, May 11.
Participants are encouraged to stop by the library to pick up a Coffee & Coloring goodie bag to enjoy at home. Supplies are limited, and the goodie bags are for adults only.
The Library’s Coffee & Coloring program occurs the second Tuesday of every month.
The library is open six days a week. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
For details, call the library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.