PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Library, 700 East Palmdale Blvd., will give away goody bags filled with International Games Day activities from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday.
Participants are encouraged to stop by the library to pick up a game day goody bag to enjoy at home. Supplies are limited. The bags are geared for kids but adults are also welcome.
Due to COVID-19, the library is open for pick-up services, phone reference and readers advisory services only. Patrons may call the library or place items on hold online through the library’s website that may be picked up by appointment. Library staff members are available to assist customers on the phone from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Online services at www.cityofpalmdale.org/library are also available.
For details, call the library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167, or visit the website.
