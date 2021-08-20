City unveils plaque during ceremony at namesake park
PALMDALE — The namesake of the city’s airpark was remembered Thursday as a gentleman, a man of integrity and honor and a military and civic leader.
A plaque honoring the late Joe Davies was unveiled during a ceremony at the Joe Davies Heritage Airpark at Palmdale Plant 42, an event that also marked National Aviation Day.
“Without his love of aviation, and his commitment to making Palmdale a better place, we would not be standing here in this amazing airpark,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said, noting that the airpark is one of his grandson’s favorite places to visit.
Davies served as commander of Air Force Plant 42 from 1963 to 1967, during a time when the site saw production of the SR-71 and T-38, among other aircraft.
He returned to Palmdale after his Air Force retirement and later served three terms on the City Council.
A longtime friend, Lorraine Sadler, was Davies’ secretary when he was Plant 42 commander, a role she held for many of the site commanders.
In fact, it was Davies’ request — at a Christmas party — that had her return to the site after a stint at Edwards Air Force Base.
“You just can’t turn him down,” Sadler said. “It was the best decision I ever made.”
“He’s a man of honor, of integrity, he’s truly a gentleman and an officer, he is the epitome of what a commander should be,” she said. “He was fair, he got the job done, he loved his country, his family, his God, and he was a wonderful role model for future commanders.”
Sadler shared stories of working with Davies, saying, “I can’t imagine working for a better commander than Joe Davies.”
“He’s an amazing man and dear to my heart,” she said.
Davies’ family, represented in person Thursday by daughter Diana Dees and her husband Dennis, shared their thoughts on the honor, as read by Hofbauer.
“Our father was one of the most positive, understanding and honorable men we have ever known. We are inspired by his life of service to country and community,” Hofbauer read. “Our entire family is honored by the establishment of Joe Davies Heritage Airpark. We are proud to share it with others.”
They went on to say their visits to the park with their father was a highlight of their lives, “as he recalled stories of every plane and the pilots that flew them.”
The 26.4-acre airpark, which began in 1998, is an effort by Palmdale to commemorate the myriad aircraft that have been designed, built and flown from this Air Force site.
In 2008, the airpark was dedicated to Davies and the name changed to the Joe Davies Heritage Airpark at Palmdale Plant 42. He was so honored for his service to aeronautics and his many contributions to the people of the Antelope Valley, according to the City of Palmdale.
Born in 1923, he grew up in Oklahoma. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps and began pilot training in 1943, but World War II ended by the time he finished training. However, he decided to continue his military career, retiring from the Air Force as a lieutenant colonel in 1973 after 32 years of service.
It was the Air Force that brought Davies and his family to Palmdale in 1962, two months before the city was incorporated.
He was known to call his time at Plant 42 “the best job I ever had in the Air Force,” according to a city biography.
Davies’s civic duties in Palmdale include three terms on the Palmdale City Council, from 1988 to 1996. He also served on the Antelope Valley Board of Trade, Antelope Valley Transportation Authority, Palmdale Kiwanis Club, Boy Scouts, Little League, Salvation Army, United Way and the Flight Test Historical Foundation.
A supporter of the airpark and its Adopt-A-Plane program, he was known to visit the park to thank volunteers for their participation and dedication.
Davies died in September 2016, six weeks after his wife of 67 years, Audie.
“He was quite the representative for our community and we were so lucky to have him,” Councilmember Austin Bishop said.
Hofbauer recalled how Davies was often seen around town in a convertible sports car.
“That’s just the vision I always have of him, zipping around in that little convertible,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.