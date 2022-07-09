PALMDALE — Palmdale residents are being advised to “Say It, Don’t Spray It,” as the city launches a new anti-graffiti campaign.
The slogan, along with information for reporting graffiti, can be seen on numerous Antelope Valley Transit Agency buses.
The public awareness campaign is the face of an ongoing effort that has been increased, this year.
The city’s Community Compliance division has recorded 719 graffiti cases already, this year. Of those, residents reported 199 locations, and a citywide sweep generated the remaining 520 locations.
“Graffiti is a terrible crime that takes away from the beauty of our city,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said in a release promoting the public education effort. “I’m proud of this staff coordinated effort that includes law enforcement, citizens, utilities, and store owners standing together to fight graffiti.”
When graffiti is found on private property, notices are sent to the property owners. So far this year, in 169 cases of graffiti on private property, owners were found to be prompt in removing it when informed, according to city officials.
Understanding that the property owners are victims when graffiti appears on their property, the city offers assistance with paint and supplies through gift cards to purchase the materials.
So far this year, 15 gift cards have been provided to property owners for the purpose of cleaning and covering graffiti.
City staff are also working with 11 utility companies to establish a proactive approach to removing graffiti on the public right-of-way and utility service properties. This proactive approach means an average response to reported graffiti of less than 72 hours, city officials reported.
The citywide graffiti sweep, which proactively identified locations, resulted in coordinated cleanup with the property owners, and allowed the city’s own Public Works Department graffiti abatement team to focus on removing graffiti from the city’s parks and public areas.
The operation resulted in more than 150,000 square feet of total area covered, including more than 41,000 square feet removed from city parks, officials reported.
The effort involves Palmdale Sheriff’s Station Partners Against Crime deputies and the graffiti detective, who has conducted multiple operations to identify and arrest 45 vandals responsible for tagging, so far this year.
The city uses a graffiti tracker to store and analyze digital photos of graffiti, enabling law enforcement to apprehend and prosecute vandals. This tracker shares data with multiple agencies.
The Community Compliance division is also working with local retailers to keep spray paint out of vandals’ hands by conducting site inspections at stores that sell spray paint. Citations are issued for unsecured spray paint, in accordance with Palmdale’s Municipal Code.
If a business receives three citations, the matter is submitted to the city attorney’s office for further legal action.
Call 661-94-PRIDE (661-947-7433,) or text REPORT to 661-780-PALM (7256), or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/report to report graffiti.
