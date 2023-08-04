LANCASTER — Lancaster and Palmdale’s city councils came together for a special joint meeting Monday at Antelope Valley College to consider a number of items of mutual interest to both cities.
The first joint new business item was an agreement for the cities to partner to pool resources to build the Antelope Valley Fair Multi-Agency Regional Resiliency Center at the Antelope Valley Fair & Event Center.
Palmdale also reaffirmed its commitment to the development of a regional recreation center that will serve the residents of the city in times of emergencies.
The Lancaster City Council unanimously acknowledged it committed $6.5 million for design services and reaffirmed its commitment to developing a funding strategy which will fully fund the construction of the evacuation center and direct the city manager to pursue all available funding sources including, but not limited to, grant funds and/or debt financing.
The Palmdale City Council voted 2-1, with Mayor Laura Bettencourt dissenting, to identify and appropriate $7.5 million ($2.5 million was previously allocated) for the Multi-Agency Regional Resiliency Center facility and its commitment to the development of a center that will serve residents of Palmdale in times of emergencies that may happen to occur.
Palmdale Mayor Pro Tem Andrea Alarcon and Councilmen Austin Bishop recused themselves from the discussion and action.
Palmdale Councilman Eric Ohlsen wanted to ensure that residents on the east side of the city will benefit. He also sought to ensure that the city receive a seat on the Antelope Valley Fair Joint Powers Authority Board of Directors.
“We want your participation,” said Lancaster Vice Mayor Marvin Crist, who serves as chairman of that board.
The 140,000 square-foot Multi-Agency Regional Resiliency Center, or MARRC, as it is known, will serve as a fully functioning, large scale, off the grid resilient and emergency evacuation center and event center.
The proposed complex includes construction of a 23,000-square-foot emergency operations center and a 7,000-square-foot culinary community kitchen. A 15,000- to 20,000-square-foot renewable energy center will be built later.
“An added benefit of the location is that the proposed building will not sit as an empty, useless shell,” Marissa Diaz, public works director for the City of Lancaster, said during a presentation. “This building will be able to serve dual purposes as an evacuation center and an event center.”
The space will be able to accommodate 32 pickleball courts, eight basketball courts, 16 volleyball courts and will be able to host a multitude of events. It will also be able to accommodate up to 1,000 evacuees.
The California Department of Food and Agriculture Fairs and Expositions Branch awarded the city of Lancaster and the Antelope Valley Fair Authority a $20 million toward the complex, which is expected to cost between $70 million to $90 million to build.
The City of Lancaster and the Antelope Valley Fair Authority received a $20 million grant for a complex that will help strengthen community resilience during emergencies, officials announced at a Thursday afternoon press conference in the Harley Davidson Building at the AV Fair and Event Center.
Lynn Glidden, Palmdale’s Public Works director, gave a brief presentation on the 113,000-square-foot Palmdale Regional Recreation Center.
Bettencourt asked how to make sure Palmdale residents will be able to use the center in the event of an emergency.
“It’s made to be for the entire Antelope Valley,” Crist said. “It’s not just for Lancaster; I’ll remind everybody, it is state property.”
“If we’re giving $10 million, that should secure some beds for Palmdale residents and now you’re telling me that may not be the case,” Bettencourt said.
Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris said that in the event of an earthquake, the center will see people move through it on a daily basis based on their needs.
“The value of this particular building is we can be off the grid,” he said.”We will have water that we can pump with the hydrogen fuel cells that power it. It is totally independent.”
Palmdale Councilman Richard Loa said an earthquake along the San Andreas Fault will affect Palmdale more than Lancaster due to Palmdale’s proximity to the fault.
“The state of California has stepped up, the groundbreaking will be taking place in relatively a few months and this thing is going to get built,” Loa said. “I think Palmdale should be a part of it.”
Palmdale resident Kathy Mac Laren, who is also a representative for IBEW/NECA (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers/National Electrical Contractors Association), supported the proposed joint funding.
“The benefits to the residents of both cities for recreation and emergency preparedness are great,” Mac Laren said.
Members of the Palmdale Freedom Coalition vehemently opposed it.
Palmdale resident Michael Ross adamantly opposed the proposal.
“By 2027, our city is going to have a deficit in its budget according to the 15th page of our funding projections,” he said. “I think that those are things that really have to be taken serious.”
