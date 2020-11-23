PALMDALE — The City was recently named a finalist in the Smart Cities Readiness Challenge 2020.
As a member of the national Smart Cities Council, the City was invited to participate in the 2020 challenge. Readiness Challenges are competitions where cities are educated about how to achieve certain benefits such as sustainability, resilience or even the use of 5G.
“Despite these challenging times, Palmdale continues to look for ways to stay on the cutting edge to improve our community in all facets, including the area of technology,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said.
City staff defined projects that promoted sustainability and resiliency, and developed an integrated master plan for implementing smart technology initiatives focusing on three key areas technology/innovation, public safety and sustainability.
“As Palmdale progresses toward becoming a leading Smart City, City staff are always on the lookout for cutting-edge technologies and operational methods and are actively engaged in collaboration with our local stakeholders to identify and develop areas to enhance the livability and workability in the community,” City Manager J.J. Murphy said. “It is an honor to be recognized for these efforts.”
The Smart Cities City Council is a global organization that supports cities around the world in their pursuit to embrace technology and data as a force for good. This year’s theme is “Cities Helping Cities.”
After submitting the application in October, the City was named as a finalist and was asked to submit a video narrative about its Smart City initiatives to engage with other cities who share similar goals and who may be experiencing some of the same issues faced during this unprecedented time of the COVID-19 pandemic. Visit www.youtu.be/PgE6FesAKWQ to watch the video.
As of Wednesday through Jan. 5, residents can vote for the City using a five-star rating system online at www.smartcitiescouncil.com/content/2021-q1-finalist/all?
For details about the City’s participation in the program, contact the Environment and Technology division at 661-267-5970.
