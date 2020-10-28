PALMDALE — Mayor Steve Hofbauer collected $47,241 in cash donations for his reelection campaign via 34 campaign contributions from Sept. 20 to Oct. 17 raising his year-to-date total to $63,141, according to campaign finance documents filed with the city clerk.
The contributions include thousands of dollars from six labor unions. Among the largest were $5,000 each from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Political Action Committee and from Laborers Local 300. Hofbauer received $7,000 in donations from local contributors including $2,500 from Andrew Eliopulos, $1,500 from Cullen Insurance Agency, and $1,000 from Planning Commissioner Dean Henderson.
Hofbauer spent $37,795 between Sept. 20 and Oct. 17 raising his year-to-date total to $47,417.
Hofbauer will face five challengers on Election Day. They are Councilwoman Laura Bettencourt, Xavier Flores, Rick Norris, Eric Ohlsen, and Tonya Alenna Schofield.
Bettencourt collected $2,530 in cash and non-monetary contributions for the period between Sept. 20 and Oct. 17 raising her year-to-date total to $8,500.
The contributions include $2,500 for banners and signs from Oscar Aleman. Bettencourt spent $4,215 for the period between Sept. 20 and Oct. 17 raising her total to $8,478 for the year-to-date.
Norris received $18,611 in cash and non-monetary contributions for the period between Sept. 20 and Oct. 17. The donations include $6,000 from Land Resource Management. Norris also received $3,000 from the Nuero Spine Institute, and $2,000 from Dr. Jatinder Pruthi.
Norris received $1,500 contributions each from Hypericum Interests LLC and DNN Palmdale Land Co. LLC. He also collected eight $1,000 donations from donors including Desert Oasis Apartments, Cape Apartments, and Palmdale Lots, which have the same address in Santa Monica.
Norris spent $27,753 for the period between Sept. 20 and Oct. 17 bringing his year-to-date total to $41,903.
Flores received $15,740 from 31 contributions for the period between Sept. 20 and Oct. 17 raising his year-to-date total to $34,439. Nearly all of the $5,740 in donations came from individuals ranging in size from $100 to $500 each. Flores also received a $10,000 loan from Laura Flores bringing the year-to-date total to $20,000.
Flores spent $13,733 for the period between Sept. 20 and Oct. 17 bringing his year-to-date total to $14,972.
Ohlsen reported $25,545 in campaign contributions for the period between Sept. 20 and Oct. 17 bringing his year-to-date total to $40,632.
Ohlsen’s campaign contributions include $6,250 each from Kristopher Haney, Thomas F Haney, Raquel Haney, and Thomas J. Haney. Ohlsen also received a $200 donation from Wade Alexander bringing Alexander’s total donations to $1,300. Ohlsen spent $21,297 for the period between Sept. 20 and Oct. 17 bringing his year-to-date total to $27,666.
Schofield filed a Form 470 with the city clerk’s office meaning she did not intend to spend or raise more than $2,000 for her campaign.
Vice Mayor Richard Loa, who represents Council District No. 2 has two challengers, Glenda Clark and Ollie McCaulley. Clark and McCaulley both filed a Form 470.
Loa collected $21,298 in 25 campaign cash contributions for the period between Sept. 20 to Oct. 17 raising his year-to-date total to $70,844.
Loa’s contributors include local businesses and individuals including $2,000 from Antelope Valley Chevrolet, $2,000 total from Camacho Mitsubishi, and $1,500 from attorney Angelo Campano, and $1,000 each from Dennis Greer, Megallon Enterprises Inc., And Mark A Horwedal Construction LLC. Loa also received $2,500 from Vallarta Supermarkets Group.
Loa spent $28,200 between Sept. 20 and Oct. 17 raising his year-to-date total to $69,509.
Councilman Austin Bishop, who represents Council District No. 1, has four challengers: Juan Blanco, Chance McCrary, and Brittany Wyre. Candidate Eynelys Vinson dropped out of the race.
Bishop reported $6,000 in campaign contributions for the period between Sept. 20 and Oct. 17 including a $4,000 loan from his business bringing his year-to-date total to $51,950.
Bishop had four donors for the reporting period. He received a $1,000 donation from the California Association of Realtors, $500 from the Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters Political Action Committee, and $250 each from Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local No. 4 Political Action Committee and individual Daniel Tucker.
Bishop spent $31,126 for the period between Sept. 20 to Oct. 17 bringing his year-to-date total to $60,682.
McCrary reported $363 in non-monetary contributions for the period between Sept. 20 and Oct. 17 bringing his year-to-date total to $813. He spent $370 between Sept. 20 and Oct. 17 bringing his year-to-date total to $905.
Wyre reported $3,675 in campaign contributions include $2,207 in cash contributions for the period between Sept. 20 and Oct. 17. Wyre donated her campaign $1,469. She also received $266 in cash contributions from two individuals donors. Wyre previously filed a Form 470.
Blanco did not file a Form 460 with the City Clerk for the reporting period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.