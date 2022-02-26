PALMDALE — The City Council, on Feb. 16, unanimously approved additional restrictions in the city’s ordinance regulating public smoking.
The ordinance has been in place since 1993, and was last updated in 2014.
The Council approved amendments that updates the definition of smoking to be more comprehensive and include cannabis, and expands the outdoor areas where smoking is prohibited, including areas such as those around ATMs or kiosks, sidewalks, golf courses, outdoor dining areas and worksites.
It also adds DryTown Water Park, Palmdale Playhouse and the Palmdale City Library to the list of city-owned facilities where smoking is prohibited, except in designated smoking areas.
The amendments also remove bars, bowling alleys, billiard halls and bingo parlors from the list of places exempted from the regulations, as well as restaurants, hotel or motel conference rooms and public and private assembly rooms when used for private functions.
The Council had previously discussed the amendments at the Jan. 12 meeting; the amendments were formalized for approval a month later.
Proposals for the update to the city’s Municipal Code regarding smoking were submitted by local advocacy groups, many of whom spoke in support of them during the meeting.
At the same meeting, the Council also discussed extending the temporary suspension of the City’s ban on sales of flavored electronic cigarette products, but ultimately decided against it, allowing the ban to be implemented, more than two years after it was passed.
The Council, in December 2019, passed an ordinance banning the sale of flavored electronic cigarettes, in an effort to protect youth from products containing nicotine. Implementation of the ban was delayed for six months, however, in order to allow retailers to deplete their stock and accommodate the change.
The COVID-19 pandemic and related closures made it difficult for retailers to clear their stock, and the Council, in July 2020, suspended enforcement of the ordinance until Feb. 1, 2021. That suspension was extended to Feb. 1, 2022.
In August 2020, legislation was passed to ban the sale of such products in California, which would make the city’s ordinance moot. However, manufacturers filed lawsuits against the legislation, preventing the ban from going into effect, according to the staff report.
In addition, the California Flavored Tobacco Products Ban ballot measure qualified for the November 2022 election.
In light of the referendum and changing legal landscape, the city attorney proposed extending the suspension again, until Feb. 1, 2023.
Upholding the city’s ban while the referendum is still under consideration could open the city to litigation from industry groups, City Attorney Christopher Beck said.
“I just don’t know the city, given the purgatory, has the ability to enforce the ban at this time, without being subject to other legal challenges,” he said.
Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa argued that allowing flavored cigarette product sales is harmful to the city’s youth and its pregnant women, and that the ban should be implemented.
“I think we just have to take a stand on this,” Loa said.
Should the referendum fail, the city could come back and relatively quickly reinstate the ban, Beck said.
“How many young people are going to be affected by this product between now and Nov. 8?” Loa said.
Councilmember Laura Bettencourt agreed that it is time to enact the ban and lift the temporary suspension.
“We have to put our money where our mouth is,” she said. “I think we should ban the flavored vaping stuff.”
Councilmember Austin Bishop expressed a desire to hold off until the voters have had an opportunity to decide on the matter and avoid litigation.
With no motion to continue the suspension, the ban on flavored electronic cigarette products is in effect.
(1) comment
"""without being subject to other legal challenges""" Being a Dictator has a cost, although I do not smoke...I would fight for others right to smoke...Divide and Conquer is at the top of their agenda.
