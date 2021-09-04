PALMDALE — Two affordable housing projects proposed for the city’s east side will be up for a public hearing before the City Council, on Tuesday.
The projects drew opposition when they were heard by the Planning Commission, which ultimately recommended them for approval on Aug. 12.
Residents complained that these types of affordable housing projects are disproportionately built on the city’s east side, and voiced fears of what two more, within about a half-mile of each other, would do to property values and crime in their neighborhoods.
For both projects, because they are affordable housing, certain concessions to requirements are allowed under state law, known as a density bonus. This agreement closes the gap for affordable housing to make building it economically feasible.
The first project, proposed by Highridge Costa, is a 57-unit supportive housing project at 30th Street East and Avenue R, intended to serve homeless individuals, including veterans, by providing comprehensive services in addition to a place to live.
The proposed project features 56 studio apartments and one two-bedroom manager’s unit that will be arrayed in seven two-story buildings. The complex will include a community room for group meetings, classes and specialized training. It will also feature a clubhouse, shaded picnic area and outdoor exercise equipment circuit, according to the staff report.
For this project, the density bonus agreement includes removal of the requirement for each unit to have private open space in the form of balconies, a 10% reduction in the amount of common open space required within the complex and a reduction in the ratio of laundry facilities to units, from one washer and dryer for every five units to one for every 15, according to the staff report.
The second project under consideration is on the southeast corner of 25th Street East and Avenue Q-12.
Palmdale Terrace Apartments is proposed as a 100% affordable housing project on 8.4 acres. It will consist of 151 one-, two- and three-bedroom units, 149 of which will be income-restricted affordable apartments, with two market-rate managers’ units. The units will be in two three-story buildings, and the complex will also have offices for service providers, a half-court basketball court, children’s play area, garden courtyard and fenced dog park, according to the staff report.
As with the first project, this one also has a density bonus, which allows it to include more units than would otherwise be allowed. Under the current zoning, without the bonus for affordable housing, the site would accommodate 52 to 85 units, according to the staff report.
Other concessions allowed as a condition of making a portion of the units for low-income housing include increasing the distance from some units to the parking areas, reducing the area of balconies and reducing the ratio of laundry facilities from one washer and dryer for every five units to one washer and dryer for every 10 units, according to the staff report.
The City Council meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 38300 Sierra Highway.
The meeting is open to in-person attendance, and all inside must wear masks and practice social distancing.
Residents may also participate via Zoom, by going to the link https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84419991588?pwd=OThnUC9QaHgzT1plajRFUGJqbWh3UT09 .
Participants may also join the Zoom meeting by dialing 669/900-9128, with the webinar ID 844 1999 1588 and passcode 517436.
To join the public comments on Zoom, press *9 to “raise your hand” and wait for the host to ask you to unmute yourself.
Press *6 to unmute your microphone. Then, state your name and city of residence for the record, and you may begin commenting.
Public comments on agenda items may also be submitted up to one hour prior to the meeting start by using eComment. This may be found by selecting the “Agendas and Meetings” button at the bottom of the city’s webpage at www.cityofpalmdale.org.
Find the meeting under “Upcoming Events” and click on the eComment option. You may then select which agenda item you choose and enter your comment.
The meeting will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Channel 27 and streamed online on the city’s website.
